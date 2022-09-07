11th Circ. Undoes $1.4M Win In Rap Song Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (September 7, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reversed a lower court's decision to grant a $1.4 million default award to rapper Rackboy Cam in his copyright suit alleging a musician and producer lifted his song to create the chart-topping hit "Everyday We Lit," determining Wednesday that one of the defendants was not properly served with the amended complaint. The three-judge panel's published opinion reverses a Georgia federal judge's March 2021 order awarding a $1.4 million default infringement judgment to Rackboy Cam, who accused rival YFN Lucci and producer June James of copying the hook from his song "Everything Be Lit." The panel found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS