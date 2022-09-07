Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Undoes $1.4M Win In Rap Song Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (September 7, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reversed a lower court's decision to grant a $1.4 million default award to rapper Rackboy Cam in his copyright suit alleging a musician and producer lifted his song to create the chart-topping hit "Everyday We Lit," determining Wednesday that one of the defendants was not properly served with the amended complaint.

The three-judge panel's published opinion reverses a Georgia federal judge's March 2021 order awarding a $1.4 million default infringement judgment to Rackboy Cam, who accused rival YFN Lucci and producer June James of copying the hook from his song "Everything Be Lit."

The panel found that...

