ABA Is Defending Profession's Values From Monied Influences

By Stephen Younger (September 8, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Two law firm partners recently authored a Law360 guest article disagreeing with my public comments that it was a "huge victory for all lawyers"[1] when the American Bar Association recently reaffirmed its long-standing opposition to nonlawyer ownership of law firms. I am very proud to have helped serve the interests of our legal profession in defending this critical core value and write to respond to the positions taken in that guest article. The prohibition against lawyers sharing profits with nonlawyers has been enshrined in Rule 5.4 of the ABA's Model Rules of Professional Responsibility since the very first iteration of those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS