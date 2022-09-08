Policyholder Urges Ill. Judge Not To Dismiss Robocalls Suit

By Alex Schuman (September 8, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas woman asked a judge not to ax a lawsuit she filed in Illinois federal court against an insurance company over a bombardment of robocalls she received despite being on the Do Not Call Registry. Tawni Bennett, of Denton, Texas, filed a response Tuesday in the Northern District of Illinois after Chicago-based Celtic Insurance asked a judge to throw out Bennett's third amended complaint. Celtic claimed Bennett did not allege any facts that show the robocalls made by a third party were at Celtic's directive, but Bennett argued Celtic can impact how its products are marketed and Celtic's motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS