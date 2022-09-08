Ex-DOJ And Cybersecurity Litigator Joins Loeb & Loeb

By Jack Rodgers (September 8, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has added to its Washington, D.C., litigation department a former U.S. Justice Department attorney who also has helped clients in his data governance litigation and investigations practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Christopher Ott joins the firm as a partner after more than two years at Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck PC, according to his LinkedIn profile. As a member at Rothwell Figg, Ott led the firm's litigation, white collar defense and investigations litigation in matters related to blockchain technologies and other cybersecurity issues. In a statement, Ott said that he had joined Loeb & Loeb because of its reputation...

