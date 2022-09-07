Sidley Taps Former SoftBank Director As Partner In SF

By Michele Gorman (September 7, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A former in-house attorney and director at Japanese investment giant SoftBank has returned to private practice at Sidley Austin LLP as a mergers and acquisitions partner in San Francisco, the law firm announced on Tuesday. Daniel Elefant, who was director and senior counsel of SoftBank Investment Advisers since April 2021, is now part of Sidley's M&A and private equity practice. On Wednesday, Elefant told Law360 that he worked closely with sophisticated investors during his time at SoftBank, which he joined in 2019 as vice president of legal in its investment advising space. "I think building [those] very close relationships will help...

