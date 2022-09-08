Feds Scorn Canadian Lumber Co.'s Proposed Succession Test

By Rae Ann Varona (September 8, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The United States has asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to reject a Canadian lumber company's bid to pay the same countervailing duty cash deposit rates as a company it purchased mills from, saying it wasn't a successor-in-interest. The U.S. government said the U.S. Department of Commerce had correctly considered GreenFirst Forest Products not to be a successor of forest products company Rayonier A.M. Canada GP, or RYAM, on the grounds that GreenFirst's acquisition of RYAM involved a significant change to the company's operations. GreenFirst challenged Commerce's method for determining successorship, saying it failed to meet certain standards, but the...

