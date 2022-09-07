FCC Urged To Move Ahead To Subsidize School Bus Wi-Fi

By Christopher Cole (September 7, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A coalition of schools and libraries urged the Federal Communications Commission to move forward on a rule to subsidize Wi-Fi service on school buses, hopefully in time for the next round of funding so equipment can be installed next summer. The FCC floated the planned rule in May as an effort to close what's become known as the "homework gap," where students without home internet or with lengthy commutes struggle to keep up with their peers. The Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband (SHLB) Coalition met Tuesday with staff for FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington to push for the FCC to move the...

