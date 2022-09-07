Sungard Dual-Track Ch. 11 Plan Sent For Creditor Vote

By Rick Archer (September 7, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Wednesday sent the Chapter 11 plan of information technology company Sungard Availability Services out for a creditor vote, with the final result of the plan still depending on whether Sungard can find a buyer for the last of its assets. At a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved a plan disclosure statement outlining a process that will either end in the sale of all of Sungard's assets or a debt-for-equity swap by a smaller, reorganized company. Pennsylvania-based Sungard, which provides corporate IT services, filed for Chapter 11 in April, saying that factors including shifts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS