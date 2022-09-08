Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Treasure Hunter's Bid For Coverage Of IP Suit Sunk

By Elizabeth Daley (September 8, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ruled that Great American Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover an underlying lawsuit over a treasure hunt for gold lost in a shipwreck in the Edwardian era.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour wrote in an order Wednesday that the insurer did not have a duty to defend treasure hunter Rodger May's former business partners in a lawsuit he brought against them in 2019.

The SS Islander departs Vancouver, British Columbia, for Skagway Bay in 1897. The ship went down in 1901, carrying what was valued at the time as $6 million in gold and 168 passengers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!