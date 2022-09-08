Treasure Hunter's Bid For Coverage Of IP Suit Sunk

By Elizabeth Daley (September 8, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ruled that Great American Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover an underlying lawsuit over a treasure hunt for gold lost in a shipwreck in the Edwardian era. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour wrote in an order Wednesday that the insurer did not have a duty to defend treasure hunter Rodger May's former business partners in a lawsuit he brought against them in 2019. The SS Islander departs Vancouver, British Columbia, for Skagway Bay in 1897. The ship went down in 1901, carrying what was valued at the time as $6 million in gold and 168 passengers...

