King & Spalding Litigation Team Joins Hogan Lovells In SF

By James Mills (September 8, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has recruited a commercial litigation team from King & Spalding LLP to join as partners in its San Francisco office, which will be moving to a new location. Megan R. Nishikawa and Amber Trincado, who were with King & Spalding for 11 1/2 years, join the Hogan Lovells litigation team, the firm announced Wednesday. The two represent clients in high-stakes litigation matters in the energy, chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, among others. Nishikawa focuses on defending publicly traded companies in complex commercial and high-stakes product liability matters, including toxic tort and environmental claims. Meanwhile, Trincado has litigated large-scale groundwater contamination...

