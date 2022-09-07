New Orleans Restaurants File New COVID-19 Coverage Claims

By Ben Zigterman (September 7, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The owner of a handful of New Orleans restaurants lodged a fresh complaint in Louisiana federal court seeking coverage under a more than $18 million policy for losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Khodr Investments LLC argued Tuesday in its amended complaint that its policy with Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. covered damage caused by the presence of the coronavirus and the various government orders that forced it to suspend business. Khodr, which operates Gumbo Shop and the Byblos restaurant in New Orleans, also cited the recent Louisiana appellate decision in favor of a French Quarter restaurant seeking COVID-19 coverage....

