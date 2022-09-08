Judge Urged To Leave Alston & Bird Out Of Lin Wood Fee Row

By Emily Johnson (September 8, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Former colleagues of embattled attorney L. Lin Wood have urged a Georgia state judge to reject Wood's argument that they needed to target Alston & Bird LLP in order to proceed with claims that Wood schemed to not pay them after they fled his firm over his allegedly abusive behavior. Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg, Taylor Wilson and Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLC argued in a brief on Tuesday that Wood's former counsel at Alston & Bird are not relevant parties to their suit alleging that Wood fraudulently induced them into signing a settlement agreement related to fees they're seeking for work...

