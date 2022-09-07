Colo. Gadget Maker To Pay $625K Over Alleged False Claims

By Rae Ann Varona (September 7, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Colorado-based scientific instruments manufacturer and its owner agreed to pay the United States $625,000 to settle allegations they sold the government China-origin products despite claiming they were produced domestically, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. In allegedly lying, Instec Inc. and its owner and president Dr. Zhong Zou violated the False Claims Act by failing to abide by the requirements of the Buy American Act, which Congress enacted in 1933 to protect domestic manufacturing by creating a preference for U.S. products in federal government purchases. "Those who contract with the government must comply with all applicable terms," Brian M. Boynton,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS