Shipping Co. Can't Escape $200M Suit Over Deadly Explosion

By Caroline Simson (September 7, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A judge in Louisiana on Wednesday rejected arguments that the court lacked jurisdiction in litigation filed by a German container ship owner against a Geneva-headquartered shipping company that was found liable for causing a deadly explosion on board the MSC Flaminia a decade ago. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier concluded that the fact that the hazardous chemical that had caused the explosion, called 80% divinylbenzene, or DVB80, had been loaded onto the Flaminia in New Orleans was enough of a connection to give the court jurisdiction over the case. The judge's decision gives the green light to the Flaminia's one-time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS