GAO Denies Va. Co.'s Protest Of State Dept.'s Security Pick

By Rae Ann Varona (September 7, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a Virginia-based military contractor's protest of a security service task order issued to a competitor, saying it had no reason to object to the U.S. State Department's evaluation of its proposal. The U.S. Department of State had awarded Aegis Defense Services, which does business as GardaWorld Federal Services, the task order to provide guard, specialized security and logistical support services at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. SOC LLC of Chantilly, Virginia, argued that in choosing GardaWorld, the State Department unreasonably evaluated its technical approach proposal covering its plans for staffing, training management, mobilization and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS