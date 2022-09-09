GAO Says Clear Roles In Satellite Imagery Acquisition Needed

By Kelly Lienhard (September 9, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence should establish more explicit roles and responsibilities for the acquisition of commercial satellite imagery and data critical to national security issues, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report published Wednesday. The GAO noted that the ongoing war in Ukraine has highlighted foreign governments' use of commercial satellite images to track troop movements and the impact of attacks. The agency recommended that, as the strategy gains popularity, the DOD and ODNI should clarify roles for acquiring the imagery, assessing approaches to emerging commercial satellite capabilities and...

