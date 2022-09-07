Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SC City Sues Firm Tied To Carolina Panthers For $20M

By Jeff Montgomery (September 7, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The city of Rock Hill, S.C., sued a bankrupt development interest of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper in a Delaware Chapter 11 adversary proceeding Wednesday, seeking recovery of a $20 million infrastructure subsidy for a new headquarters complex, plus other damages.

It was the latest in a series of legal dust-ups that have followed the fumbling of an ambitious proposal by Tepper-backed GT Real Estate Holdings LLC to build a new headquarters and practice complex in Rock Hill and York County, South Carolina, near the Panthers' game stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GTRE Holdings sought Chapter 11 protection in June, reporting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!