SC City Sues Firm Tied To Carolina Panthers For $20M

By Jeff Montgomery (September 7, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The city of Rock Hill, S.C., sued a bankrupt development interest of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper in a Delaware Chapter 11 adversary proceeding Wednesday, seeking recovery of a $20 million infrastructure subsidy for a new headquarters complex, plus other damages. It was the latest in a series of legal dust-ups that have followed the fumbling of an ambitious proposal by Tepper-backed GT Real Estate Holdings LLC to build a new headquarters and practice complex in Rock Hill and York County, South Carolina, near the Panthers' game stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. GTRE Holdings sought Chapter 11 protection in June, reporting...

