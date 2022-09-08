NFL Can Continue Gameday Workaround For Internet Outages

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 8, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has granted the NFL's request for an extension of a conditional waiver allowing the NFL to continue operating its coach-to-coach communications systems in the limited circumstance of an internet outage in NFL stadiums during football games. The order, issued Sept. 7, extends the waiver through the NFL's 2022-2023 season and expires after Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. The NFL had requested a three-year extension to address the possibility that internet failures during or immediately prior to start of a football game "could sever the connection between its coach-to-coach communications system and its Spectrum Access System,"...

