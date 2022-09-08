Union Looks To Cement $2.1M Arbitral Win Against Hospital

By Emily Brill (September 8, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union local asked a New York state court to confirm its $2.1 million win in a dispute with a Brooklyn hospital over benefit fund contributions, which was resolved through arbitration this year. 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East filed the 10-page petition to confirm an arbitration award in the New York County Supreme Court on Wednesday. The petition asked the court to throw its weight behind arbitrator Alan Viani's April order for Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center to make its March contributions to five union benefit funds. The funds cover health care, pensions, training, child care and job security...

