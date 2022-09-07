Bayer Beats Former Exec's Retaliation Suit At 3rd Circuit

By Bill Wichert (September 7, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Wednesday that a former Bayer Healthcare LLC executive has failed to back up her claims that her ex-supervisor eliminated her position and took other retaliatory actions because she objected to his purported discriminatory treatment of a pregnant employee with respect to a project leadership role. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment win last year for Bayer and the former supervisor, Dr. John O'Mullane, in a New Jersey federal lawsuit from Dr. Irene Laurora, who served as the vice president/category leader for analgesics, cough, cold, cardio and foot care. Laurora did not establish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS