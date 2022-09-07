Adviser Must Pay SEC $2M After Passing On Self-Reporting

By Katryna Perera (September 7, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday ordered an investment advisory firm and three of its owners and officers to pay a combined $2 million to resolve an enforcement action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the firm's mutual fund selection disclosures, but he declined to impose other sanctions he deemed to be overly punitive. U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher ordered defendants Ambassador Advisors LLC, Bernard I. Bostwick, Robert E. Kaufman and Adrian E. Young to disgorge their allegedly ill-gotten gains, pay prejudgment interest, pay combined civil penalties of $1.2 million, remove certain misleading statements from the firm's website...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS