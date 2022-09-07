VPX Exec Tells Jury 'Super Creatine' Effects Were Not Studied

By Craig Clough (September 7, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The top scientist at Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. and co-inventor of Bang energy drink's super creatine on Wednesday told a California federal jury hearing false advertising claims brought by Monster Energy Co. that he previously stated under oath there are no scientific studies that find the ingredient creates positive effects in humans. Liangxi Li, vice president of product development at Vital, which does business as VPX Sports, said it is "correct" that he said during a deposition he is unaware of any scientific studies that support the company's claims in its advertising or in the patent application that the ingredient can improve athletic...

