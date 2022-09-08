Boxing Manager Must Take Racketeering Claims To Arbitration

By Renee Hickman (September 8, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A boxing manager who made racketeering claims against a promotional company he accused of being involved with organized crime had his suit tossed, with a California federal judge ruling the claims need to be sent to arbitration. Promotional company Golden Boy Promotions Inc. successfully asked Judge John Holcomb, a U.S. District Court judge for the Central District of California, to throw out the claims of Moses Heredia, manager of the boxer Joseph Diaz, according to a Tuesday order from the judge. Heredia claimed that Golden Boy, as well as MTK Global Sports Management LLC and the law firm VGC LLP, interfered...

