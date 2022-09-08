Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boxing Manager Must Take Racketeering Claims To Arbitration

By Renee Hickman (September 8, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A boxing manager who made racketeering claims against a promotional company he accused of being involved with organized crime had his suit tossed, with a California federal judge ruling the claims need to be sent to arbitration.

Promotional company Golden Boy Promotions Inc. successfully asked Judge John Holcomb, a U.S. District Court judge for the Central District of California, to throw out the claims of Moses Heredia, manager of the boxer Joseph Diaz, according to a Tuesday order from the judge.

Heredia claimed that Golden Boy, as well as MTK Global Sports Management LLC and the law firm VGC LLP, interfered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!