Class Seeks $950K Settlement With Stan Lee Media Co.

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 8, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A shareholder who sued the media company formed by iconic comic book writer and publisher Stan Lee following an alleged "fire sale" merger with a Hong Kong company in 2017 has agreed to settle his Delaware Chancery Court class action for $950,000. In a stipulation of settlement filed Wednesday, the parties in the case said they would end their litigation over the $11.5 million sale of POW! Entertainment Inc. in exchange for the release of all claims and a $950,000 cash payment to be split among the company's shareholders. Plaintiff Richard Norwood sued Lee, POW's chairman and chief creative director, and...

