RJ Reynolds Hit With $95M Verdict In Vape Patent Fight

By Hayley Fowler (September 7, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in North Carolina awarded $95 million to the parent company of Philip Morris USA on Wednesday after finding rival R.J. Reynolds copied its design for a pod-style vape and should pay royalties. A 10-person jury returned the verdict after three hours of deliberation in the Middle District of North Carolina, finding R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. infringed all five claims on three patents belonging to Altria Client Services LLC for a so-called pod model vape. The jury rejected Reynolds' defense that the patents should be invalidated because Altria allegedly filed its application after competitors like Juul Labs Inc. had...

