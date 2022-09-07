Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

RJ Reynolds Hit With $95M Verdict In Vape Patent Fight

By Hayley Fowler (September 7, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in North Carolina awarded $95 million to the parent company of Philip Morris USA on Wednesday after finding rival R.J. Reynolds copied its design for a pod-style vape and should pay royalties.

A 10-person jury returned the verdict after three hours of deliberation in the Middle District of North Carolina, finding R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. infringed all five claims on three patents belonging to Altria Client Services LLC for a so-called pod model vape. The jury rejected Reynolds' defense that the patents should be invalidated because Altria allegedly filed its application after competitors like Juul Labs Inc. had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!