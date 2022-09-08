Law Firm, Atty Get Partial Win In Malpractice Coverage Fight

By Josh Liberatore (September 8, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge issued a split ruling on an insurer's bid to avoid covering an attorney and her former law firm in malpractice litigation, finding that the insurer must defend the policyholders from some malpractice claims but not others, since they carried different notice requirements. U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall said in an order Wednesday that Sharon Edenfield and Edenfield & Cox PC are entitled to partial coverage from ALPS Insurance on a malpractice suit filed against the attorney by a former client, Allison Phillips. The insurer must defend its policyholders for claims in the malpractice action that stem...

