Florida Wants In On Tribe's EPA Water Power Challenge

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 8, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Florida on Wednesday said the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians cannot support their claims that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "disregarded and diminished" their sovereignty in giving the state authority to administer an important Clean Water Act permitting program. The Sunshine State is seeking permission to intervene on behalf of the EPA in the case, which was filed by the tribe last month. According to the state, it "invested significant time and resources" into applying for approval by the EPA to administer the act's Section 404 dredge and fill permitting program within its jurisdiction. And the state said it "worked cooperatively" with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS