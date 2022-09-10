Trump, DOJ Lodge Dueling Mar-a-Lago Special Master Picks

By Hailey Konnath (September 10, 2022, 1:36 AM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday proposed competing candidates to serve as the special master tasked with examining documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as dueling proposals for the review's scope and procedures. Lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department each proposed two candidates for the role in a joint filing in Florida federal court. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon agreed Monday with Trump's request to appoint a special master to ensure that privileged documents seized by the FBI haven't made their way to the prosecutors investigating the former president for obstruction of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS