Restaurants Drop 9th Circ. Virus Appeals Against Insurer

By Riley Murdock (September 8, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Two Seattle restaurants voluntarily moved to dismiss their Ninth Circuit appeals against Oregon Mutual Insurance, permanently ending their bids for COVID-19 pandemic business interruption coverage. In motions jointly filed Wednesday with Oregon Mutual, Hillbro LLC and Nue LLC asked the Ninth Circuit to toss their cases with prejudice, with each side responsible for its own costs and fees, according to filings in the case. No further information about the agreements were available. Representatives of the restaurants and Oregon Mutual did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In June, the restaurants won stays in their appeals while the Washington Supreme Court considered Hill...

