Marketing Co., Insurer Settle CEO Harassment Coverage Fight

By Josh Liberatore (September 8, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A digital marketing company and its insurer have settled a dispute over whether the company has coverage for allegations that its principal sexually harassed employees, the sides told the Ninth Circuit. SocialCom Inc. filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss Wednesday, ending its appeal of a California federal judge's decision that the company wasn't entitled to employment practices liability coverage under a policy issued by Arch Insurance Co. for allegations that its executive, Reeve Benaron, sexually harassed former employees. In August, Arch moved for an extension to file its answering appellate brief, telling the court that it and SocialCom were in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS