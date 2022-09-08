Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-United Pilots Say Union 'Colluded' On Vax Mandate

By Beverly Banks (September 8, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Former United Airlines pilots alleged their union unlawfully breached its fair duty of representation by colluding with the airline to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying the labor organization dissuaded workers from filing grievances over the policy.

Ten pilots sued United Airlines Master Executive Council and its parent union, Air Line Pilots Association International, or ALPA, on Wednesday, claiming the labor representatives violated their duty to fairly represent workers under the Railway Labor Act by not pushing back against United Airlines' vaccine policy.

"Defendants colluded with United to implement the vaccine mandate, refused to challenge the mandate, and refused to represent...

