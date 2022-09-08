Fla. Bank Shareholder Accuses Directors Of Self-Dealing

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 8, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A self-proclaimed majority shareholder of Florida's Eastern National Bank NA sued the company's board members for allegedly self-dealing with a proposed stock compensation plan while the bank is "bleeding money" and in danger of being closed, having allegedly lost over $20 million in the past four years. In its suit filed Wednesday, plaintiff Mercorp NV claimed that the company's directors had violated Florida state laws by denying, in contravention of the bank's bylaws, its request for a shareholder meeting over the plan. The investor has asked a federal judge to block the defendants "from taking any actions" other than calling the meeting. Mercorp purports...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS