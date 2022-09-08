Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UnitedHealth Deal Is 'Not A Merger To Monopoly,' Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (September 8, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge who will decide the fate of UnitedHealth's $13.8 billion bid for Change Healthcare challenged the U.S. Department of Justice during closing arguments Thursday on its assertions that the deal will create a monopoly for health insurance claims processing technology, repeatedly noting plans to divest the sole overlapping business unit.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols asked the government more questions than he aimed at the companies at the close of a trial principally focused on Justice Department theories that UnitedHealth Group will use the data Change gleans from other health insurers to bolster its UnitedHealthcare subsidiary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!