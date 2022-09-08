UnitedHealth Deal Is 'Not A Merger To Monopoly,' Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (September 8, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge who will decide the fate of UnitedHealth's $13.8 billion bid for Change Healthcare challenged the U.S. Department of Justice during closing arguments Thursday on its assertions that the deal will create a monopoly for health insurance claims processing technology, repeatedly noting plans to divest the sole overlapping business unit. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols asked the government more questions than he aimed at the companies at the close of a trial principally focused on Justice Department theories that UnitedHealth Group will use the data Change gleans from other health insurers to bolster its UnitedHealthcare subsidiary....

