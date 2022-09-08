Kashi Must Face Suit Over Pears In Strawberry Cereal Bars

By Celeste Bott (September 8, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday trimmed multiple claims in a proposed consumer class suit alleging Kashi made misrepresentations on the packaging of its strawberry breakfast bars, but allowed consumer fraud and unjust enrichment allegations to move forward. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel ruled that there are grounds for lead plaintiff Sheila Johnston to pursue a claim under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, or ICFA, over the strawberry content of Kashi's "Ripe Strawberry" Soft Baked Breakfast Bars. According to the suit, filed in May of last year, the strawberry filling in Kashi's breakfast bars is made predominantly...

