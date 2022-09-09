Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Okla. May Not Prosecute Reservation Indians, 10th Circ. Told

By Caleb Symons (September 9, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Tribal leaders in Oklahoma maintain that only they and the federal government may prosecute Native Americans for crimes committed on their lands and urge the Tenth Circuit to reject state officials' claim that a recent Supreme Court ruling gives them criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country, too.

The jurisdictional tiff — which comes as the appeals court weighs a ruling from earlier this year that found communities in eastern Oklahoma, like Tulsa, can prosecute Indians for violating local law — is the latest example that the Sooner State has become a key battleground for tribal sovereignty fights.

In an amicus brief on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!