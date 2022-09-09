Okla. May Not Prosecute Reservation Indians, 10th Circ. Told

By Caleb Symons (September 9, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Tribal leaders in Oklahoma maintain that only they and the federal government may prosecute Native Americans for crimes committed on their lands and urge the Tenth Circuit to reject state officials' claim that a recent Supreme Court ruling gives them criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country, too. The jurisdictional tiff — which comes as the appeals court weighs a ruling from earlier this year that found communities in eastern Oklahoma, like Tulsa, can prosecute Indians for violating local law — is the latest example that the Sooner State has become a key battleground for tribal sovereignty fights. In an amicus brief on...

