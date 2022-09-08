Calif. Insurance Chief Ties Rates To Fire Safety In Regulation

By Riley Murdock (September 8, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A new regulation submitted by California's insurance chief for approval would require insurers to reward wildfire safety efforts with discounts, a novel rule aimed at reducing costs and incentivizing risk-prevention. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara turned the rule over to the state's Office of Administrative Law, which will determine within 30 days whether to approve it before it becomes law, the California Department of Insurance said in a news release Wednesday. The regulation would require insurers to recognize safety measures such as community programs and upgraded roofs and windows in their rates. It would also require insurers disclose a property's "risk score"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS