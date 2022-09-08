Peru Says Miami Gold Trader's $124M Claim Must Be Tossed

By Joyce Hanson (September 8, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Peru has urged the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to dismiss a Miami-based gold processing and trading firm's $124 million arbitration case claiming the country unlawfully seized its gold shipments, telling ICSID that the assets are potentially associated with criminal activity. The Republic of Peru said in a brief published by ICSID on Thursday that it seized some of Kaloti Metals & Logistics LLC's gold shipments while investigating whether the assets were tied to money laundering. Organized crime groups use illegal gold mining to profit not just from the precious metal but also to launder proceeds from other criminal...

