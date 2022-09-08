Fed Gov't Backs Former Helix Worker In High Court OT Fight

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 8, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. departments of Justice and Labor supported a former Helix rig worker in an overtime dispute at the U.S. Supreme Court, telling the justices the energy company cannot claim a federal exemption because it calculated his pay daily. In a co-written amicus brief Wednesday, the DOJ and the DOL told the justices that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. didn't pay Michael J. Hewitt on a salary basis because it failed to pay him regardless of the amount of time he worked, backing the worker's bid to keep a Fifth Circuit's ruling in his favor. The U.S. departments of Justice and...

