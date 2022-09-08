Google, Twitter Knock Out Ad Tech Patent At PTAB

By Jasmin Jackson (September 8, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Twitter and Google have convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to find a computer advertising patent is obvious based on prior art, a week after the companies wiped out nearly all of the challenged claims in another patent by the same owner. A three-judge panel said in a final written decision issued Wednesday that Twitter Inc. and Google LLC showed enough evidence that patent-holding company B.E. Technology LLC's patent, which covers software that delivers advertisements to computer users, is obvious based on combinations of five previous publications. The PTAB also axed all but one of the challenged claims in a...

