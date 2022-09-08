Ex-NJ Senator Sues Patch Over Implication He Killed Wife

By Bill Wichert (September 8, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- New Jersey attorney and former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak has accused online news outlet Patch Media Corp. of defamation for publishing an article suggesting that he killed his wife, saying she died from a heart condition and there is "zero evidence" that her death was a homicide. In an amended complaint filed Wednesday in Union County Superior Court, Lesniak said the Jan. 29 article contains "false and defamatory implications" that he was responsible for the death of Salena Carroll Lesniak, who he said died at 43 from atherosclerosis in July 2019. "The article is replete with falsehoods and gross inaccurate statements...

