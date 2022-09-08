9th Circuit Says High Court Ruling Limits Detainee Bond

By Alyssa Aquino (September 8, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that immigrants challenging deportation orders from mandatory detention aren't entitled to bond hearings while the federal courts review the orders, citing a recent high court ruling at odds with a prior circuit decision allowing bond. Under a 2008 ruling, the Ninth Circuit had allowed bond hearings for otherwise ineligible detainees once their deportation challenges advanced past the immigration courts and into the federal judicial system. But a three-judge panel said that ruling was "abrogated" by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Jennings v. Rodriguez that the provisions of immigration law detailing the federal government's mandatory and...

