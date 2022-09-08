Mass. Nursing Co. Settles Claim It Rejected Opioid Patients

By Chris Villani (September 8, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The operator of nearly two dozen nursing facilities in Massachusetts has settled claims that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by turning away patients who said they needed medications for opioid use disorder, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Prosecutors say Next Step Healthcare LLC, which runs 21 facilities in Massachusetts, denied admission to 548 people who said they were being prescribed opioid-use medications and sought admission to Next Step's programs. People who receive treatment for opioid use disorder are generally considered disabled under the ADA and private healthcare providers are not allowed to discriminate on the basis of a disability....

