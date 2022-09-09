9th Circ. Backs Tribes' Immunity To Water Use Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 9, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld the dismissal of Oregon water users' challenge to irrigation decisions by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, saying a lower court rightly found that two Native American tribes' water and fishing rights were at stake, but that their immunity meant they couldn't be brought into the suit. The Klamath Irrigation District, Shasta View Irrigation District and other water agencies, as well as farmers and ranchers, had asked the appellate court to overturn an Oregon federal judge's decision to toss the case, arguing that would wrongly hamstring water users from protecting their rights. In a published opinion Thursday,...

