Attys Seek Fees For Getting Virus Precautions At Pa. Jail

By James Boyle (September 9, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A legal team that successfully argued for better health precautions and procedures at the Allegheny County Jail early in the COVID-19 pandemic said Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court the county should pay more than $585,000 for attorneys fees. Twelve attorneys and one paralegal from the Abolitionist Law Center, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, the PA Institutional Law Project and Dechert LLP spent a combined 1,743 hours working on a lawsuit on behalf of inmates at the jail. The firms said in their brief Thursday that Allegheny County should pay the resulting $585,566 of attorney fees. Both sides met in mediation several times...

