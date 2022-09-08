Shareholders, Astrotech Seek Settlement of Del. Voting Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (September 8, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Securities action frequent filer Shiva Stein docketed a proposed settlement Thursday in a Delaware Court of Chancery suit accusing tech holding company Astrotech Corp. of bogus vote counting in support of an issue of millions of new shares. Stein, widely described as one of most prolific filers of securities actions, challenged the Astrotech board moves in April 2021, after the company counted 3.1 million undesignated broker votes, or "non-votes," as being cast in favor of a 42% increase in the company's authorized shares in 2020 rather than a required vote against. The vote increased Astrotech's share count to 50 million from...

