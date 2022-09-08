DC Circ. Won't Rethink Approval Of FCC's 5.9 GHz Plan

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 8, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Thursday declined to reconsider its opinion upholding a Federal Communications Commission 2020 decision to repurpose the 5.9 gigahertz spectrum band, which was once reserved for roadway safety. The judges shot down an argument from a nonprofit data network alleging that the panel's initial decision overlooked the FCC's conditional rulemaking authority, as well as a congressional mandate to the secretary of transportation. The order did not provide an explanation for the decision. In August, the Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network insisted the appellate panel erred in deciding that the FCC was required to consult with the U.S....

