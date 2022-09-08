Hotel Co. Narrows But Can't End Chef's Sex Harassment Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 8, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A hotel operator convinced a Connecticut federal judge to shrink a former chef's lawsuit claiming he endured sexual harassment at the hands of two male supervisors, but the court said one claim should move ahead to a jury. U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams awarded Atrium Hospitality LP partial summary judgment Wednesday in Henry Pimentel's suit alleging he was subjected to a hostile work environment and retaliated against in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Judge Williams found that Georgia-based Atrium swiftly addressed the sexual harassment allegations of one supervisor, but that it's contested whether the company knew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS