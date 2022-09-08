2nd Circ. Gives Citi Win In $500M Revlon Wire Transfer Fight

By Jon Hill (September 8, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel handed Citibank a win Thursday in its battle to recover $500 million the bank accidentally wired to a group of Revlon Inc. lenders, overturning a New York federal judge's decision that said the lenders didn't have to return the money. The three-judge panel vacated a February 2021 decision that relied on a New York legal doctrine known as discharge-for-value and held that the lenders could keep the mistakenly sent funds as a valid, if unintentional, satisfaction of Revlon's debt to them. But in an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre N. Leval, the Second Circuit said the lenders...

