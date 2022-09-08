Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Gives Citi Win In $500M Revlon Wire Transfer Fight

By Jon Hill (September 8, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel handed Citibank a win Thursday in its battle to recover $500 million the bank accidentally wired to a group of Revlon Inc. lenders, overturning a New York federal judge's decision that said the lenders didn't have to return the money.

The three-judge panel vacated a February 2021 decision that relied on a New York legal doctrine known as discharge-for-value and held that the lenders could keep the mistakenly sent funds as a valid, if unintentional, satisfaction of Revlon's debt to them.

But in an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre N. Leval, the Second Circuit said the lenders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!