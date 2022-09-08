Workers Snag Final OK To End OT Dispute With $350K Deal

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 8, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday blessed a $350,000 deal between a freight broker and logistics coordinators, ending a small collective and class action alleging the company failed to pay them overtime. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan gave the settlement final approval between the three workers in the Fair Labor Standards Act collective, the 19 workers in the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act class and R&R Express Inc., saying the deal was fair and reasonable. "The settlement resolves a bona fide dispute over FLSA provisions, is fair and reasonable to all the members of the collective, and does not frustrate implementation of...

