Salmon Buyer Attys Win $25.5M In Fees In Price-Fixing Deal

By Madison Arnold (September 9, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The attorneys for a proposed class of direct purchasers of salmon will receive more than $25 million in attorney fees after a Florida judge approved an $85 million settlement between the purchasers and the Norwegian salmon-farming companies that were accused of price-fixing. In an opinion filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga approved attorney fees in the sum of $25.5 million to be paid by the settlement fund as well as reimbursement for litigation expenses of more than $2.6 million. The purchases were represented by attorneys from Podhurst Orseck PA and Hausfeld LLP. Judge Altonaga approved attorneys fees at 30%...

